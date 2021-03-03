Budget 2021: Keir Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘papering over the cracks’

Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at Rishi Sunak’s Budget, accusing the chancellor of “papering over the cracks” in his spending plans.

The Labour leader said the chancellor was the person “actually making the decisions” in government, but said these decisions had “left us with the mess we find today”.

Starmer accused Sunak of delivering a Budget that “papered over the cracks rather than rebuilding the foundation”.

It also showed the government “doesn’t understand what went wrong in the last decade or what’s needed in the next”.

“I’m sure this Budget will look better on Instagram,” he quipped, in reference to a slick promotional video released by the Treasury earlier this week.

Starmer took aim at the government for failing to address issues such as pay for key workers and money for the NHS.

“After the decisions of the last year and the decade of neglect, we needed a Budget to fix our economy, to reward our key workers, to protect the NHS and to build a more secure and prosperous economy for the future,” he said.

“Instead, what we got was a Budget that papered over the cracks rather than rebuilding the foundation.”

“The chancellor may feel it is time for a victory lap, but I’m afraid this budget won’t look so good for the millions of key workers who are having their pay frozen, for the businesses swamped by debt and the families paying more in council tax and the millions who are out of work or worried about losing their job.”