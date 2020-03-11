Budget 2020: UK regions to get their own trade envoys

New trade envoys representing the UK’s individual regions will be posted to embassies around the world.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a swathe of measures to “level up” less well-off regions outside of London in his inaugural Budget speech yesterday.

Included among them was a pledge to create “dedicated trade envoys representing the North, the Midlands, Wales and the West of England in embassies around the world”.

It comes alongside a £1m campaign to promote the Scottish food and drink sector.

The government’s Budget papers said this programme would “include additional trade promotion to increase awareness and change perceptions of Scottish food and drink exports, including Scotch whisky”.

It will also “expand tourism promotion campaigns to reach new markets”.

