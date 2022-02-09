BT set to outsource supply chain impacting 300 jobs as part of cost-cutting scheme

Broadband heavyweight BT is in discussions with Discovery over plans to set up a new joint sports channel.

Telecoms giant BT announced this morning that it plans to outsource its supply chain across the UK as part of a new, long-term relationship with GXO Logistics.

BT’s supply chain provides logistics support across all BT’s operations, including supporting the group’s fixed and mobile network build activities.

The new partnership with GXO forms part of BT’s ongoing strategy to simplify and modernise its business, as laid out in recent months.

BT will be outsourcing its core warehouse and transport capabilities, while ensuring that its next generation network build plans remain on track.

The move impacts around 300 jobs in warehouse and transport roles, and the telecoms giant is offering position transfers.

Last year, the firm established BT Sourced as a new, standalone procurement company within the business as part of modernisation programme.

In November 2021, BT also achieved its £1bn cost savings target 18 months early.