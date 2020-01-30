BT today warned the government’s decision to keep Huawei in the core of the UK’s 5G network will cost the telecoms giant £500m over the next five years.

While BT welcomed the “clarity” provided by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision, CEO Philip Jansen warned of the financial hit the British telco will now suffer.

Read more: Mike Pompeo urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision

“The security of our network is paramount for BT. We therefore welcome and are supportive of the clarity provided by government around the use of certain vendors in networks across the UK and agree that the priority should be the security of the UK’s communications infrastructure,” he said.

“We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next 5 years.”

It came as BT warned of drops in both profit and revenue in the last three months of 2019 as regulation and broadband investment costs mounted up.

Jansen company’s stock enjoyed a boost after the Tories’ general election victory. But today he admitted the results were “slightly below our expectations”.

However, he added that BT is on track to hit its financial guidance for the full year.

The figures

Revenue slipped two per cent year on year to £17.25bn in the third quarter, which BT blamed on “ongoing headwinds” relating to regulation, competition and legacy product declines.

Profit before tax also fell three per cent year on year to £1.91bn. BT blamed that on higher costs of its broadband rollout arm Openreach and customer experience investment.

Read more: Why Boris Johnson’s Huawei gamble is exactly that

Cash flow sank 42 per cent to £1bn as BT spent on securing UEFA Champions League football rights and paid higher interest and tax.

But the telecoms giant stuck to its financial outlook for the year. It did issue a warning that cash flow will fall to the lower end of its guidance range of £1.9bn-£2.1bn.

What BT said

Chief executive Philip Jansen said: