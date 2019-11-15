BT CEO warns Labour's part-nationalisation plan could cost £100bn

BT’s chief executive Philip Jansen has warned that Labour’s plan to renationalise parts of the telecoms giant could cost more than £100bn.



“These are very, very ambitious ideas and the Conservative Party have their own ambitious idea for full fibre for everyone by 2025 and how we do it is not straight forward,” Jansen told the BBC.

“It needs funding, it is very big numbers, so we are talking £30bn to £40bn and if you are giving it away over an eight year time frame it is another £30bn or £40bn. You are not short of £100bn.”



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell are set to reveal the election policy later today.



McDonnell will say: “This is public ownership for the future.

“Every part of this plan has been legally vetted, checked with experts, and costed.”

Labour said the capital cost of the roll-out of the full-fibre network would be in excess of £20bn, which it said it would pay for by taxing tech giants.



The party will say that parliament will set the cost of taking parts of BT back into the public realm, sparking fears of a heavy discount to the market rate.

And Jansen today called on the party to carefully consider how shareholders would be affected by the plan.

“Our shareholders ultimately own the company and they provide the investment that funds the infrastructure in this country,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.



“As you know our share price has gone backwards significantly – we were at £5 not long ago and now we’re down to around £2.”

“Shareholders are nursing massive losses on their investments should they have bought in at £5 say two years ago. That’s market forces and the reason for that is they recognise we’re going to invest very, very heavily in a competitive market and there’s a lot of risk in that investment.



“Any change like the current idea of nationalising part of BT or the infrastructure bill or giving it away for free takes away that competitive nature.”

