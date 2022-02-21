BT and EE set to hire 1000 new call centre staff by April

BT and EE have launched a new recruitment drive to hire 1,000 UK based contact centre staff by April 2022.

The roles will be across 24 sites nationwide including contact centres in Warrington, Doncaster and Sheffield and with the aim to fill all the roles by April.

The new roles are part of a multi-million pound investment in the latest technology to give extra support to customers who rely on their internet connection to work and socialise.

A new SMS service has launched for BT and EE customers, allowing customers to speak to contact centre staff when it suits them. The new text service will give customers the ability to raise issues with their service, book engineer visits and run service checks – so they can contact staff around their schedule.

Other investments will allow contact centre staff to monitor broadband performance of BT and EE customers, giving staff the knowledge to offer tips to improve their connection and support customers in fixing any issues. By proactively offering tips to optimise their broadband connection, all customers will be able to make the most out of the service.

BT and EE answer 100 per cent of its customer service calls in the UK and Ireland – becoming the only major communication providers to do so with the aim of offering personal and local service to its customers.

Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Service said: “We understand the importance of a working internet connection, as people continue to rely on it more than ever before. That’s why we’re investing in recruiting advisors and services to support customers when things go wrong or they need an upgrade.