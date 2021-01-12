Broadband firm Community Fibre launches London TV service

Challenger broadband firm Community Fibre has launched a new pay-TV service that it hopes will offer Londoners a more affordable alternative to Sky and Virgin.

The new service, launched with TV provider Netgem, gives customers access to 135 channels, as well as a range of streaming services and on-demand content.

Community Fibre TV will be priced at £10 per month for a 24-month contract when purchased with a broadband package.

New and existing customers can claim three months free and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime if they sign up in the opening weeks of the deal.

The Community Fibre TV app also allows customers to watch TV shows on their phone or tablet when connected over wifi at no extra cost.

“The Community Fibre network has been designed with high speeds, high reliability and multiple users in mind so we wanted to launch an affordable TV offering that can make full use of the home network,” said Graeme Oxby, chief executive of Community Fibre.

“With the mission to offer affordable and highly reliable services, we strive to bring customers a great value-for-money TV service that is full of included content and delivered with a 4K resolution and wifi-enabled TV box.”

In addition to free services, customers will also be able to purchase add-ons to additional subscription services such as Britbox, Rakuten and Youtube 4K.

The pay-TV service has been marketed as a more affordable rival to incumbents Sky and Virgin Media, whose platforms bundle together a range of different TV and streaming offerings.

Community Fibre will be hoping the new TV bundle will expand its customer base across London.

The company, which was bought last year by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Deutsche Telekom’s investment arm, has said it will pump £400m into its plans to reach 1m premises in the capital by 2023.