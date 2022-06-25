Brits suffer weekend travel chaos as RMT goes ahead with third strike

Strike action has entered its third day on the UK’s rail network this week, causing severe disruption to passengers across the country.

People are advised to only travel by train if necessary – with just one in five services running on Saturday, scuppering the weekend plans of Brits hoping to make the most of the summer weather.

Services across England, Wales and Scotland are primarily restricted to main lines, and those are only open between 07:30 and 18:30.

Several seaside destinations have no services, including Bournemouth, Blackpool, Margate, Llandudno, and Skegness.

There are also no trains are running in Cornwall – one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations.

This follows 40,000 members of the RMT union walking out on Tuesday and Thursday earlier this week, causing chaos across both National Rail and the London Underground.

Despite extensive talks, no resolution has been reached in the dispute over job losses, pay and conditions.

The union’s members include everyone across the rail, maritime and transport sector – including guards, signallers, catering staff and cleaners.

RMT is looking for a pay rise of at least seven per cent and assurances of no compulsory redundancies.

It said Network Rail’s offer of a two per cent pay rise, with the possibility of a further one per cent, was “unacceptable”, pointing to the rising cost of living amid spiralling inflation.

Network Rail said it would consider a pay rise above three per cent, but only if the union agreed to modernise working practices.

Some commuters were able to work from home on the first two strike days, but there are several big events in London over the weekend, including a sell-out Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park and Ed Sheeran at Wembley where disruption is expected.

Union bosses have warned more strikes are likely if a settlement cannot be reached.

Passengers with pre-booked tickets for Saturday are able to travel on Sunday or Monday instead, or claim a refund.