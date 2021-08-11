Brits still spooked over public transport as spending lies well below pre-Covid levels

Covid-19 still has Brits spooked about public transport, despite the UK lifting restrictions, as cash dished out on trains and buses remains well behind pre-pandemic spending.

Consumer spending across public transport sits 30 per cent below figures seen in 2019, according to new data from moneysaving app Snoop.

Meanwhile, petrol has enjoyed a 90 per cent surge in spending between January and May this year – highlighting the pandemic-induced preference of driving.

“It’s clear that many people are still hesitant to use public transport and the car has become first choice to get about,” founder of Snoop Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia said.

After taking a hit at the beginning of the pandemic, ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola, have begun to recover.

Ride-hailing sank by almost 50 per cent after the UK’s first national lockdown in March last year. But spending via the apps has bounced back to pre-Covid levels.

“Public transport took a battering during the crisis and our analysis suggests that the people are just not quite ready to get back onto public transport in the same way they used to,” Gahdia added.

“This could have knock-on implications for the air quality, traffic levels and infrastructure in our cities if this trend turns into a permanent shift and people stay behind the wheel.”