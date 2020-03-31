Brits made 79 million extra supermarket trips before coronavirus lockdown

Brits made over 79 million extra trips to supermarkets in the four weeks leading up to the coronavirus lockdown, as people rushed to stock up on groceries ahead of restrictions being introduced, according to industry data.



The stockpiling drove a 20.5 per cent jump in supermarket sales up to 21 March, with customers spending an additional £1.9bn on groceries, data from Neilsen showed.



In the week to 21 March, two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nationwide lockdown to try and limit the spread of coronavirus, supermarket sales rose 43 per cent compared to the same period last year.



Separately, data published by Kantar showed that March was the biggest month on record for grocery sales, driven by Brits shopping more frequently and purchasing slightly more on each trip.



