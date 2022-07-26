UK voters’ concerns on inflation reach highest level in four decades

Prices in the US are 7.5 per cent higher than they were a year ago, according to fresh figures published today by the US Labor Department, the highest rate since February 1982 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

UK voter worries on inflation are at their highest since the 1980s as the country faces a severe cost of living crisis and prices of essentials surge.

The July 2022 Ipsos Issues Index by research company Ipsos showed that 45 per cent of adults in the UK view inflation as one of the most pressing problems facing the nation.

This is the highest level recorded since the Index began a regular monthly tracking system in the 1980s. A third (34 per cent) said the economy is a major issue for the UK, up from a quarter at the start of 2022. Inflation concern levels were higher in the 1970s.

“Public concern about inflation continues to increase, matching the rises we see in the official inflation rate,” said Mike Clemence, a researcher at Ipsos. “Now almost half of the public mention rising prices as one of the biggest issues for Britain.”

Meanwhile, political concern has declined to 16 per cent, Ipsos said, possibly due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning this month and a new Prime Minister set to be decided soon. Concerns about employment have fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s.

Inflation in the UK is at 9.4 per cent, a 40 year high as the prices of essentials skyrocket. High oil and gas prices have meant surging energy prices, with food prices jumping as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

The final two Tory candidates for the leadership position are under pressure to control the drastic inflation, with both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss aiming to tackle high prices as the leadership contest heats up.

The Ipsos Issues Index is conducted every month and gives an overview of the main issues concerning the UK.