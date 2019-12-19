British Steel buyer set for £120m government support package

The Chinese takeover of failed manufacturer British Steel has been bolstered by reports the government is in the process of finalising a £120m package to help protect jobs in the area.

Sky News reported that business secretary Andrea Leadsom and minister Nadhim Zahawi had met executive from Jingye Group on Wednesday to discuss completing the purchase.

The Regional Growth Fund, which would safeguard thousands of jobs in newly Conservative constituencies in the area, was at the top of the agenda.

It is expected that the government will confirm it will provide the funding in the next few weeks.

Scunthorpe, where British Steel is headquartered, was one of a number of seats that returned a Conservative MP for the first time in history last week as Labour’s heartlands turned blue.

The company employees roughly 4,000 people at its steelworks in north Lincolnshire, as well as at other sites in the north.

Jingye’s takeover of British Steel, which is worth around £50m, has reportedly been in jeopardy in recent weeks, with the government lining up alternative buyers as a precaution.

The Chinese firm has dismissed such reports as “completely incorrect.”

However, the firm was thrown off guard at the beginning of December when it was reported that British Steel’s French factory was up for sale in an independent process.

The site at Hayange in northern France, which makes rail for national train firm SNCF, is a strategic asset for the French government, meaning it can grant or withhold approval for any change of ownership.

The government has kept British Steel’s running since May at a cost of half-a-billion pounds to the taxpayer.

The Chinese company, which swooped in after an initial deal with Turkish firm Ataer Holdings fell through, said it would invest £1.2bn in British Steel over the next decade.

City A.M. has contacted Jingye and the Department for business, energy and industrial strategy for comment.