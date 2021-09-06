British Paralympic chiefs hail Tokyo 2020 as a success despite fall in medal tally

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe has hailed Tokyo 2020 as a success for Britain despite a drop in the number of medals won.

British athletes finished with 124 medals, including 41 golds, enough for second place in the table behind China and more than British athletes won at London 2012.

But the Tokyo tally was less than the 147 medals and 64 golds ParalympicsGB claimed at Rio 2016, and only their third best this century, also behind Sydney 2000.

Briscoe pointed to Britain’s achievement of winning medals in 18 of the 19 sports they entered, more than any other national has ever managed.

“I am so proud of what all of our 226 athletes here in Tokyo have achieved over the last 12 days of competition,” she said following Sunday’s conclusion to the Paralympics.

“The team came into these Games after an extremely difficult 18 months as the Covid pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

“To finish second on the medal table, with more medals overall than the total number we won at our home Games in London nine years ago, is a fantastic achievement.

“ParalympicsGB’s traditionally strong sports, such as cycling, rowing and equestrian, once again proved to be the best in the world but we also had best performances this century from the likes of our wheelchair fencing, judo and table tennis squads.”

Swimmer Reece Dunn led the way for Britain in Tokyo with five medals, including three golds. Dame Sarah Storey became the country’s most decorated Paralympian with three more cycling golds, taking her tally to 17.

Briscoe added: “The performance of the athletes will live long in the memory and their impact will transcend these Games – inspiring the next generation, giving hope and happiness, and positively influencing change through what they have delivered on and off the field of play.”