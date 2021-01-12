British Gas engineers launch second strike over fire-and-rehire dispute

GMB union members have launched a second five-day strike in opposition to British Gas’ planned fire and rehire pay cuts and conditions.

Workers will strike on 20, 22 and 25 January, as well as 1 February, GMB said.

GMB national officer Justin Bowden said: “The months and months of fire and rehire pay cut threats from British Gas chief executive Chris O’Shea have provoked thousands of engineers and call centre staff to strike, the only option left to them by a business that made £901m operating profit yet still plans to sack them because they won’t accept the scale of cuts it demands.”