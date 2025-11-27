British founders bagging a few Budget wins after dodging exit tax

Startup founders went into this week’s Budget in a state of quasi-panic.

Rumours of a so-called 'exit tax' on wealthy individuals, fuelled by weeks of speculation, fuelling fears that Britain was about to hurt its own ecosystem.

Far from taxing entrepreneurs on the way out, Rachel Reeves used her second Autumn Budget statement to shower the ecosystem with measures aimed at keeping their roots firmly on home soil.

The Chancellor boosted enterprise management incentives (EMI) share option limits, launched a major call for evidence on backing founders, and offered companies choosing to list in London a three-year exemption from stamp duty – an inaugural sweetener worth up to £50m a year.

All in all, while founders had braced for a punch, they rarely got a handful of prizes instead.

Reeves declared on Wednesday: “If you build here, Britain will back you”, as she aims to stop founders scaling overseas and reverse the leakage of high-growth firms to the US, and Europe.

With half of all new UK jobs generated by startups, losing them, ministers have realised, is economic self-harm.

A rare day of (mostly) harmony

Market reaction from the startup world seems remarkably warm by Budget Day or Reeves ‘ standards.

Dom Hallas from the Startup Coalition dubbed the package “emphatically” founder-friendly.

Meanwhile, leaders in the sector praised expanded share schemes, deeper follow-on capital, and a rare sign of fiscal stability.

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, saw the Budget as striking the right balance between backing key growth industries and stabilising the economy.

“This Budget was rightly focused on cost of living pressures and stabilising the wider economy”, he told City AM.

Shaw named the three-year stamp duty reserve tax exemption for UK listings, regional initiatives, and increases to EMI and VCT limits as key signs of Treasury support.

This “will make it easier for investors to provide follow-on capital, helping ambitious businesses grow domestically”, he added. “The focus now should be on delivering these measures and creating a more stable, growth-oriented environment for business”.

Fintech voices seemed somewhat cooler, with DECTA UK’s Scott Dawson warning that while the tweaks were welcomed, the wider backdrop of higher taxes, low consumer appetite, and punitive treatment of regulated systems risked pushing firms abroad nonetheless.

“Collectively, [the changes] won’t turn Britain back into an economic powerhouse”, he said.

Tech and science get its own boost

Alongside the founder-focused changes, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) unveiled an attempt to boost tech.

AI sector champions, a £130m growth catalyst scheme, targeted semiconductor funding in Wales, and billions flowing through UKRI for mission-aligned R&D were announced.

But AI founders remained cautiously optimistic, warning that the government must become an early customer to see AI productivity gains.

Firms like Phasecraft, Pangaea Data and Fountech AI all welcomed investment, but pointed out that capital is just not enough without structural certainty

And as Fountech founder Nik Kairinos said, “sounding supportive and being supportive are not the same”.

Saved from an IPO drought?

Taken together, the Budget marks a clear attempt in recent years to anchor the UK’s startup pipeline.

EMIs get bigger, EIS and VCT limits rise. Stamp duty vanishes for IPOs. R&D money flows. And AI and science finally get a seat at the industrial-strategy table.

This comes as the London Stock Exchange suffered its biggest exodus since the financial crisis last year, with 88 firms ditching their primary listings or delisting, including the likes of Deliveroo, Paddy Power owner Flutter, and tech darling Darktrace.

But ‘attempt’ is the operative word here. As Jason Warner of SBS argued: “The intent is there. The question now is whether the momentum reaches the people behind the progress.”