British chipmaker IQE lunges into Samsung’s home turf with Asia push

IQE boss Americo Lemos told City A.M. last month that a British strategy on semiconductors – which is currently in the works – to rival the US’ Chips Act would allow the UK to compete with Taiwan and China. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

British chipmaker IQE has announced its second Asia-based partnership in a week, as it seeks to widen its presence in the tech-driven market.

IQE today inked a supply deal with an unnamed consumer electronics heavyweight in the region, just days after cutting a deal with Korean supplies producer SK Siltron for the development and commercialisation of its computer chip products in Asia.

Asia, a major developer and customer to consumer electronics, already hosts some of the world’s largest chipmakers – which are currently suffering under the tensions between the US and China.

The latest wave of the geopolitical feud has seen the US Department of Commerce haul in export restrictions which aims to limit China’s access to high-end semiconductors with military uses.

IQE will be spreading further into the likes of Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) home turf.

“Expansion in Asia is a key focus for IQE and we are excited to be partnering with a globally-recognised leader in advanced materials,” CEO Americo Lemos said last week.

The deal with SK Siltron will see the pair focus on developing wafers for radio frequency applications in the wireless communications market and power electronics applications.

Lemos told City A.M. last month that a British strategy on semiconductors – which is currently in the works – to rival the US’ Chips Act would allow the UK to compete with Taiwan and China.

Taiwan, an island around seven times smaller than the UK, is the world’s largest chipmaking hub.

“It would really position IQE and the UK as a world leader of compound manufacturing,” Americo Lemos said. “It would allow the UK to have a seat at the semiconductor table alongside Taiwan.”