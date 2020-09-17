British Chambers of Commerce boss to step down after five years

The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Dr Adam Marshall is stepping down from the business group after five years at the helm.

Marshall, who has held senior positions at the BCC for the last 12 years, will leave his role at the end of March 2021.

Over the course of his tenure Marshall oversaw the modernisation of the 160-year-old organisation and expanded its scope to represent British businesses globally.

More recently he has steered the group through its response to the coronavirus crisis, including campaigning for financial support for businesses, and representing business needs as the Brexit transition period comes to an end.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this civic-minded, passionate, and purposeful network for nearly twelve years,” Marshall said in a statement.

“I feel the time is right to hand over to a great successor who will continue the fight for our business communities during the period of renewal ahead.”

The BCC said Marshall will remain in his role until next year to help ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has not yet been selected.

“I know I speak for so many Chamber members, both here in the UK and across the world, when I say that Adam will be missed,” said BCC chair Sarah Howard.

“Chambers have never been more relevant or more necessary than they are today and together with the BCC Board, I will be leading a search over the coming weeks to identify a suitable successor to build on the BCC’s achievements and lead the organisation into the future.”