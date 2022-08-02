British Airways suspends bookings for short-haul flights to meet Heathrow passenger cap rule

British Airways

British Airways has suspended ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow until 8 August in response to the airport’s passenger cap.

The move will mean thousands of holidaymakers will not be able to get away as seats on planes are removed from sale, while prices are likely to shoot up as demand increases and supply narrows.

This comes as Britain’s biggest airport was forced to limit passengers to 100,000 a day, as staff shortages and soaring demand over the summer has led to hour-long queues.

The flagship carrier said tickets for all domestic flights and European routes via north Africa have been put on hold until 8 August.

In a statement to City A.M., British Airways said: “As a result of Heathrow’s request to limit new bookings, we’ve decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry.”

According to the Times, industry experts said it was “very possible” the ticket sales restriction would be in place for the rest of the summer due to the demand.