British Airways cancels all Heathrow short-haul flights amid IT issue

IAG has appointed Nicholas Cadbury as the new chief financial officer.

British Airways said it would be cancelling all short-haul flights from London’s Heathrow airport until midday as it deals with an IT failure affecting its website, app, and airport operations.

“We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday,” the airline said.

However, the airline stated that the issue had not been caused by a cyber attack.

BA said in a statement: “We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday.

“We are offering customers on cancelled services options including a full refund and all customers booked to travel on short-haul services from Heathrow today can opt to rebook to a later date for free if they choose. We will be contacting customers proactively.”

This has caused outrage amongst many travellers, with one tweeting the departure board at Heathrow:

The issues first started yesterday, and anyone due to travel with BA is advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Just last week BA was forced to apologise for “letting people down”, when storms across the UK meant delays in unloading and loading luggage, delaying travellers journeys.

We apologise to customers who are facing disruption as a result of storms in the UK and across Europe this week. Please rest assured we’ll do everything we can to help. Find out more on:https://t.co/H2Zr9LqGDG — British Airways (@British_Airways) February 20, 2022