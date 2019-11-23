British Airways reaches agreement with pilots' union to end pay dispute

British Airways has reached a preliminary agreement with it pilots’ union Balpa to end the pay dispute that saw the first pilot walkout in the airline’s history.

The two parties came to an agreement after holding talks under the auspices of the ACAS arbitration service, the union said on Friday.

The talks have resulted in a “new pay and conditions proposal” being agreed, Balpa said in a statement.

“We can confirm that BALPA, BA and ACAS have put together a new pay and conditions proposal and, subject to final checks, BALPA expects it will shortly be consulting its 4,000 BA members on them,” the statement read.

A British Airways spokeswoman said: “We welcome this positive step.”

BA has agreed to insert an inflation protection clause to its previous pay offer of an 11.5% rise over three years as part of the deal, according to the Financial Times.

The airline has also reportedly offered improvements to working conditions, rostering and flight bonuses.

British Airways’ pilots went on a two-day strike in September which caused the cancellation of around 1,700 flights.

The strikes cost the airline around £117m.