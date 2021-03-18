British Airways owner IAG launches €1bn bond sales

British Airways owner IAG has today announced it will raise €1bn (£850m) through a bond sale to shore up its battered finances.

The FTSE blue chip this morning said that the bonds would be issued in two tranches, with €500m of bonds due in 2025 and another €500m due in 2029.

Final terms for the sale will be announced soon, it added. Credit agency Moody’s rated the proposed bonds B1, meaning it considers them a high risk investment.

Last month the airlines group – which also includes Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus – fell to a loss of €7bn, its worst on record.

After passenger revenue declined 75 per cent due to the pandemic, the firm said that it would fly just a fifth of its capacity in the first three months of 2021.

Despite a wide-ranging cost-cutting programme, the group is still burning through €185m a week due to continued travel destrictions.

Today’s bond issue is just the latest in a growing number of steps IAG has taken to keep it airborne amid the worst crisis aviation has ever seen.

It currently has liquidity of €10.3bn, having raised €2.7bn and received loan guarantees worth an additional €2bn from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Shares in IAG fell 1.4 per cent after the announcement, ending a recent run of gains.

