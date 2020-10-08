British Airways' last ever Boeing 747 flight touches down

The last British Airways Boeing 747 flight from Heathrow has touched down at Kemble Airport in the Cotswolds.

The iconic jet has had its retirement brought forward due to the slump in air travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two flights took off from Heathrow this morning, with the first touching down at St. Athan near Cardiff at 9:31am.

And the last flight of the jumbo in BA’s livery touched down at Kemble at 10:11, delayed by bad weather.

Known as the Queen of the Skies, the emergence of the Boeing craft was a key market in the democratisation of air travel, allowing greater passenger numbers to travel further afield.

Two Boeing 747 long-range wide-body four engined commercial jet airliners for the BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) are lined up at their Terminal 3 gates at London Heathrow airport on 5th May 1972 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Forever associated with the glamour of the ‘golden years’ of air travel, the first Boeing-747 took to the skies in 1969.

It will be replaced with newer aircraft with better fuel efficiency.

