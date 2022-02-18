Britain’s most famous cat: Rumours swirl Larry is moving out of Downing Street after more than a decade
Social media is awash with rumours that Britain’s most famous cat, Larry, has moved out of Downing Street, his home for the last 11 years.
Larry’s social media account, @Number10cat, posted a picture of him being moved into a van, suggesting he is leaving the Downing Street premises.
He also went on to thank all the support he has received during over the last decade.
Downing Street has been approached for a response on Larry’s whereabouts.