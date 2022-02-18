Britain’s most famous cat: Rumours swirl Larry is moving out of Downing Street after more than a decade

Social media is awash with rumours that Britain’s most famous cat, Larry, has moved out of Downing Street, his home for the last 11 years.

Larry’s social media account, @Number10cat, posted a picture of him being moved into a van, suggesting he is leaving the Downing Street premises.

He also went on to thank all the support he has received during over the last decade.

11 years ago today I arrived at Downing Street to start my job as Chief Mouser. In truth I didn’t know the scale of the challenges I’d face, but I’ve been overwhelmed with the love and support I’ve been given x pic.twitter.com/AjQrPEsE4g — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2022

Downing Street has been approached for a response on Larry’s whereabouts.