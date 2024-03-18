Britain to trial ‘flying taxis’ by 2026 and explore possible £45bn boost to economy with new drone tech

The first electric flying taxis in Britain will be trialled in 2026 and could come into wider use by the end of the decade, the government has said.

The Future of Flight action, published on Monday, outlines a roadmap to bringing “technology once confined to the realms of sci-fi” to UK skies.

Following trials in 2026, the first piloted flying taxi flight will come into regular service by 2028. By 2030, demos of pilot-less flying taxis will begin.

So-called ‘vertiports,’ mini airports for drones and electric aircraft which take off vertically, will be built in the UK to serve as hubs for the new technology.

The government is also exploring an increase in the the use of drones to tackle crime and support 999 medical deliveries. It estimates drone tech could boost the country’s economy by £45bn by 2030.

Trials of flying air taxis have already begun in the US and experts from the aviation industry have suggested the world is on the cusp of a “new revolution.”

A number of start-ups have emerged in recent years across Europe, the Americas and China, while mainstay players such as Boeing and Airbus are backing other ventures.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has forecast “widespread adoption” of flying taxis, with the first commercial flight in an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft set to take place at the Paris Olympics.

Aviation and Technology Minister, Anthony Browne, said: “Cutting-edge battery technology will revolutionise transport as we know it – this plan will make sure we have the infrastructure and regulation in place to make it a reality.

“From flying taxis to emergency service drones, we’re making sure the UK is at the forefront of this dramatic shift in transportation – improving people’s lives and boosting the economy.”

Browne is today visiting the Bristol site of Vertical Aerospace, a UK-based company trialling a five-seated air taxi that can reach speeds of up to 200mph.

Duncan Walker, Chief Executive of Skyports and Chairman of the Future of Flight Industry Group, said: “The UK is home to one of the world’s most important aerospace industries and is in an ideal position to be a pioneer in the next era of aviation.

“The government and industry have a joint commitment to support the development, industrialisation and introduction of new aviation technologies.”

He added: “Continued collaboration will ensure that we capitalise on the significant domestic and international market opportunities presented by the future of flight.”