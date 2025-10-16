Britain must rediscover radicalism

A&O Shearman’s £2m PEP lags behind competitors

There’s plenty of talk about growth from our politicians, but precious little radical thinking about how we unleash innovation, back risk-takers and rip up the planning system, says John Caudwell

As party conference season closes, we’re left again with a familiar chorus of promises – growth, reform, renewal. Politicians across the spectrum have dusted off the word ambition, but scratch beneath the surface and you won’t find bold vision or practical solutions, just more cautious tinkering.

But Britain needs more. We need the economic equivalent of a full “nut and bolt restoration”. Policy and vision must reach deeper and do more if we’re to restore a healthy rhythm.

For too long, our leaders have used incremental action in the pursuit of progress. From time to time, that has worked, but on the whole it has failed us. Small fixes, catchy headlines, and fiscal gestures aren’t going to work now – and it certainly won’t dispel our fear of the change required.

If we want to reignite growth and restore business confidence, we must rediscover the radical spirit that built Britain in the first place. Radicalism shouldn’t be confused with recklessness. It means having the guts to break outdated models, to back the people who create real economic value and to push the boundaries – but do it diligently and deliberately.

Take the Conservatives’ recent promise to scrap business rates for pubs and shops. It sounds bold. But in reality, it’s a headline hunting for a policy, and one unlikely to materialise, especially with the polls as they are. Making it neither targeted nor effective.

Stability is not the same as vision

Labour, meanwhile, is still trying to sell a portrait of sound economic stewardship. Its tone is calmer, more corporate and considered, and less ideological. That might be welcome for some, but stability is not the same as vision and managed decline is never something we should accept.

Even poll-topping Reform UK, despite its anti-establishment image and populist appeal to public frustration, has yet to offer a serious, coherent economic plan. When it comes to the hard graft of policy and how to drive investment, there’s little of substance beyond slogans and soundbites.

You cannot lead an economic revival by refusing to take risks or push boundaries. Ask any entrepreneur and they will tell you: businesses don’t grow by playing it safe in the slow lane – and neither do nations.

Conference season has left me with one conclusion: there’s no shortage of talk about growth, but precious little real thinking, or solid plans to make it happen.

So, let me explain what I mean by radical.

Radical thinking, to me, means a politics of conviction; having the courage and the willingness to break the status quo and back the people who actually create growth.

Radical thinking is what helped me build Phones 4u over three decades ago. We didn’t succeed by following what everyone else was doing. We made our mark by taking calculated risks others thought impossible, backing ourselves and creating tens of thousands of jobs along the way.

Read more Enough slogans, Labour must walk the walk on growth

This is exactly the kind of energy Britain needs now; less copy and paste and more innovate and deliver. We need leadership that’s prepared to be bold and shock the economy into life.

So what does radical economic leadership look like?

Reward the risk-takers

First, it means rewarding risk taking. Lower taxes for the businesses that create jobs and reward those that keep their operations in Britain. Back entrepreneurs who bet on growth, not just those who play it safe.

Second, it means unleashing innovation. Our scientists, engineers and creators are among the best in the world, but they’re bogged down by bureaucracy, underfunded and penalised for failure. We need a bold, pro-innovation policy that supports high-growth sectors like AI, green energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Third, it means ripping up our broken planning system. Today, critical projects drown in years, sometimes decades, of consultation and delay. Planning reform must be treated as a national emergency, because that’s what it is.

What’s missing isn’t money or manpower. It’s courage. We’ve drifted into a managerial culture where governments see their role as avoiding mistakes rather than enabling success.

But Britain wasn’t built by bureaucrats. It was built by radical thinkers and innovators, Stephenson, Faraday, Turing and countless others who didn’t wait for permission. They built first, proved later and changed the world in the process.

That same entrepreneurial spirit powered the Industrial Revolution and rebuilt Britain after the war. It can power us again, if we’re brave enough to unleash it.

A truly pro-business agenda isn’t about pandering to lobbyists or favouring the few. It’s about making Britain the best place on Earth to start, scale and – so critically – stay. That means rolling out the red carpet to investors, cutting red tape and championing innovation at every turn.

We don’t lack talent. We don’t lack ambition. What we lack is a healthy dose of radicalism – and the courage to act on it.

Because without radical ideas, radical action and radical courage, Britain’s economy will stay in continual rusting decay.

John Caudwell is a British entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u. Let him know what you think of his views by joining his conversation on [https://www.linkedin.com/in/johndcaudwell/]