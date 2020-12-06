Queen expected to get Covid vaccine as UK gets ready for rollout this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors’ clinics, the government said today.

The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported today that Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, would “let it be known” when they had received the jab.

Her public backing for the vaccine would be a powerful message to counter anti-vaccination misinformation circulating online.

The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with NHS giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

Britain is among the first nations to roll out vaccinations outside the context of a clinic trial, raising hopes that the tide could soon turn against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5m people globally and hammered the world economy.

Approval

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week – jumping ahead in the global race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67m.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week.

Initial doses that have arrived from Belgium are being stored in secure locations across the country, where they will be quality checked, the health ministry said.

Brexit

The rollout coincides with a crucial and perilous moment in negotiations between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

A status quo transition period will end on 31 December and a no-deal scenario would lead to major disruptions in the movement of goods between Britain and EU countries such as Belgium.

The Observer newspaper reported today that, under UK government contingency plans, tens of millions of vaccine doses could be flown to Britain by military aircraft to avoid delays at ports caused by Brexit.

The government declined to comment on the Observer report. Farming and environment minister George Eustice, asked on Sky News about concerns of Brexit-related disruption and whether the Observer report was true, said: “It won’t disrupt the vaccine”.

“A huge amount of work has gone on to maintain the flow of goods at the border in the event of there being a no-deal Brexit and we’ve also got contingency plans in place, including a government-procured ferry that’s on standby and of course the option, should it be needed, to use air freight too.”

