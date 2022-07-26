Bridgepoint boasts success despite economic challenges and announces solid first half of 2022

Bridgepoint has had a strong first half of 2022 despite the economic pressures facing the business world amid soaring inflation, recession fears, and market volatility.

The alternative asset management firm reported revenues rising by 15 per cent at £140.1 million as of 30 June 2022 compared to £122.2m for the first half of 2021 with underlying EBITDA up by 17 per cent to £61.8 million. Underlying profit before tax jumped to £51.9m from £42.3m in 2021 H1.

Total Assets Under Management climbed to €37.1 billion, an increase of 13 per cent from year end 2021 and 30 per cent from H1 2021.

The company praised the “business experience, resilience, and professionalism” of its team in its half year report “against a backdrop of unexpected challenges in geopolitics, supply chain issues and monetary policy responses to higher than expected inflation.” The company’s Executive Chairman spoke of the strength of its middle market business model due to its focus on “building funds with conviction, asset selection and disciplined vintage year deployment, combined with a substantially reduced exposure to consumer discretionary spend.”

Birdgepoint said it was alert to macroeconomic outlook changes and focused on addressing inflationary pressures in its portfolio and the company, saying it tilted its investment strategy to take advantage of evolving market conditions.

“We expect market volatility and inflation pressures to continue and have positioned our investment activity accordingly. We will not be immune to macroeconomic events, but we are excited by the strategic growth prospects for the Group,” the company said.

Bridgepoint also emphasised its focus on environmental and social issues, becoming carbon neutral in 2021 and having all its offices operate on completely renewable electricity. The firm said it aims to be a “responsible investor” and as a growth investor, its portfolio companies create new job and is focused on helping to build “sustainable business models which contribute to the communities in which they operate and drive long term value.”