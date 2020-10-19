Brexit: Boris Johnson turns down EU offer to restart trade talks

Boris Johnson has knocked back the EU’s offer to restart Brexit trade talks, saying the olive branch from Brussels did not provide a “basis to resume talks”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said today that Brussels was willing to “intensify” trade talks and provide legal texts in a bid to get the UK back to the negotiating table, after Johnson walked away on Friday.

Barnier’s comments came after a phone call with the UK’s chief negotiator Lord David Frost.

A statement released by Downing Street said the conversation had been “constructive”, but there had not been enough assurances by Barnier to restart talks.

“The UK has noted the EU’s proposal to genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation,” the statement read.

“However, the UK continues to believe there is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU.

“This means an EU approach consistent with trying to find an agreement between sovereign equals and with acceptance that movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK.

“The two teams agreed to remain in close touch.”

