Brewdog toasts online sales as revenue grows a tenth

Craft brewer Brewdog today said that an explosion on online sales had helped grow its revenue 10 per cent in 2020, despite the widespread hospitality shutdown due to the pandemic.

The Scottish firm said that revenue had come in at £238m for the year, driven by a thirteen-fold increase in digital sales of its drinks.

In total, Brewdog said it had shipped 242m cans of beer in 2020, beating all of its previous records.

The impressive growth saw the firm, which launched in 2007, named Brand Finance’s 18th most valuable beer brand.

Co-founder James Watt said: “Brewdog was founded to change the world of beer, putting purpose and the planet before profit. This year has been one like no other, but that’s not stopped us pushing forward with our commitment to doing business for good, and continuing our fight against climate change.

“The support for our initiatives across the business is a sign that our customers want to be part of something better, and to be part of the change the world so badly needs. There are no radical solutions left.”

As the UK prepares for the reopening of pubs and restaurants on Monday, Brewdog is set to launch a number of new bars across the country.

New sites in the UK include Ealing, Plymouth and Exeter. Around the world, more sites are pencilled to open in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Milan.

It is also launching its second hotel, in Manchester, in April, as the firm looks to expand its presence in the hospitality sector.

Brewdog is also mulling a third hotel in home city Edinburgh, with locations currently under discussion.