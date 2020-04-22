Brent crude oil tumbles overnight to lowest prices since millennium

The price of worldwide benchmark Brent crude tumbled overnight as the global oil price rout continued on fears that storage space is rapidly running out.

At its nadir, Brent fell over 18 per cent to $15.98, a level last seen before the turn of the millennium in mid-1999.

Read more: Oil: Where do we go from here?

As trading opened in London, it had clawed back about $1 to stand at $16.90.

Analysts said that worldwide oil crisis was a major factor behind the UK’s inflation rate falling from 1.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Even before the recent capitulation, the price of oil was on the slide in March and this dragged inflation down slightly from February’s 1.7% to 1.5%.

“Oil prices have a massive impact on the UK’s inflation rate and with prices at the pump and home energy costs getting cheaper we’d expect this trend to continue for the next couple of months”.

The collapse in the Brent crude price came after the historic rout of US standard West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which flipped into the negative as traders sought desperately to offload contracts to take delivery of oil in May.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With demand at levels not seen since the mid-90s, and nowhere to put it, producers were forced to resort to paying traders to pick up the contracts.

Despite a tweeted pledge by President Donald Trump to make funds available to protect the ailing US domestic market, the WTI June contract was heading in the same direction last night.

With the US’ main storage facility at Cushing in Oklahoma expected to be full by early May, and no end in sight for the demand slump, a new sell-off has already commenced.

As of this morning, the June futures contract is down over eight per cent at $10.56.

The crash has been exacerbated, said Fiona Cincotta of City Index, by a slower-than-expected pick-up in demand in Asia, where lockdown measures are being cautiously lifted.

Read more: Analysis: Why oil prices turned negative, and might do again

Analysts will be carefully watching for an update on oil stocks from the US Energy Information Administration today, with inventories expected to rise again to record levels.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “A consensus of analyst expectations points at another 16.1m barrel increase last week, which would only confirm the deepening oil storage crisis in the US and hinder the potential of a positive recovery in the severely depressed oil markets”.