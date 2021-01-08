Breaking: UK gives green light for Moderna’s Covid vaccine

The UK’s medicines regulatory body has authorised the Moderna vaccine for emergency use, the company has announced, in a major boost to the nation’s vaccination efforts.

The US-made drug becomes the third coronavirus vaccine granted approval for use in Britain, as ministers ramp up plans to vaccinate more than 13m people by mid-February.

The UK has ordered 7m doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was not expected to be delivered until later this year.

The government has spread orders across seven potential vaccines that use a variety of methods, stressing that vaccination across the population will not be achieved by a “one size fits all method”.

Both the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine and the Astrazeneca jab are currently being deployed in a wide scale national vaccination after being approved last month.

The US granted emergency authorisation for the Moderna vaccine in mid-December, with the EU following suit yesterday.

The jab offers significant logistical advantages over the Pfizer vaccine, which the UK has ordered 100m doses of, as it does not need to be stored and transported at sub-zero temperatures.