Truss does not rule out raising state pension age beyond 67: ‘Whatever it takes’

Prime Minister Liz Truss walks from the Hyatt Hotel to the venue of the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Today she refused to rule out that the UK’s state pension age may be raised.

Prime Minister Liz Truss did not rule out raising the state pension age when challenged.

Resisting speculation on “all kinds of decisions that haven’t yet been made” she said she would “do what it takes” to address the economic outlook.

Speaking to broadcasters in Birmingham, and asked if she will end up raising the state pension age beyond 67, Truss said: “You’re asking me to speculate about all kinds of decisions that haven’t yet been made.

“What’s first of all important is that we dealt with the energy prices people were facing. We’ve helped to curb inflation through that intervention. We’ve reduced taxes to get the economy growing.

“We’re going to be doing economic reforms in areas like moving faster with building projects, moving faster with transport projects to get the economy going.

“And that is what we need to do because we are facing a very difficult international situation, a slowing global economy. So yes, I will do whatever it takes to fix those issues.”