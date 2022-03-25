Govia wins contract for Thameslink franchise despite last week’s £23.5m Southeastern fine

Govia Thameslink

Rail firm Govia has won a contract to continue running the Govia Thameslink Railway franchise despite being slapped with a fine last week for how it ran Southeastern.

The new contract, which is for the UK’s largest franchise, will be run by Govia from April 1 for at least three years.

The rail firm was stripped of the Southeastern franchise in October last year due to the serious breach of its contract.

Last week, Govia, which is jointly owned by Go-Ahead Group (65%) and Keolis (35%), was handed a £23.5m fine over its handling of the franchise.