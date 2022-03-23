‘Major incident’ in Stratford following ‘high quantity of chlorine gas’ released in London Aquatics Centre

Emergency services are responding to a “major incident” at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford and are treating “a number of patients” with “breathing difficulties”.

The London Fire Brigade said a “high quantity of chlorine gas” was released inside the building in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park due to a “chemical reaction”.

The brigade tweeted: “Update Aquatic Centre in #Stratford. Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre.

“While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close their doors and windows.”

The London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police are also at the scene.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in statement this morning: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

People have been told to avoid the area around the Olympic Park venue, and a high quantity of chlorine gas can cause eye irritation and respiration issues.

Some have taken to social media to share photographs and video footage of the incident.

