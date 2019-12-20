Andrew Bailey has been named as the new governor of the Bank of England (BoE) by chancellor Sajid Javid.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss will be responsible for steering the world’s fifth largest economy through Brexit and a troubled global macroeconomic climate.

Announcing Bailey’s appointment, Javid said Bailey had been a “clear frontrunner” during the selection process, describing him as “the standout candidate in a competitive field”.

Before becoming head of Britain’s financial regulator in 2016, Bailey worked at the Bank for 30 years, where he was central to efforts to shore up the country’s banking system during the financial crisis.

“Without question he is the right person to lead the Bank as we forge a new future outside the EU,” said Javid.

Bailey will take over from current Bank of England governor Mark Carney on 16 March. He will serve a full eight year term as governor, remaining in the post until 2028.

He will be paid £495,000 per year.

Carney had been scheduled to stand down at the end of January, but Javid said this morning he had agreed to stay on to mid-March to allow for an orderly transition.

In a statement this morning, Bailey said his appointment to the top job at Threadneedle Street was a “tremendous honour”.

“The Bank has a very important job and, as Governor, I will continue the work that Mark Carney has done to ensure that it has the public interest at the heart of everything it does.

“It is important to me that the Bank continues to work for the public by maintaining monetary and financial stability and ensuring that financial institutions are safe and sound.”

Bailey also said he was committed to the Bank “being an accessible and approachable institution, as well as an open and diverse place to work”.

Bailey, who had emerged as the clear frontrunner last night, beat other favorites including London School of Economics director Dame Minouche Shafik to become the 121st governor of the Bank of England.

A former deputy governor of Britain’s central bank, Bailey’s chances of winning the role appeared to have been damaged by a series of financial scandals over the past year that have led to questions being raised about the efficacy of the FCA as a regulator.

Javid praised Bailey’s work at the FCA, and said he had “transformed” the regulator, “putting the needs and interests of consumers first”.

An interim FCA chief executive will be appointed while a search is carried out for Bailey’s permanent successor, the Treasury said.

