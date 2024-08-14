Bowling and gyms the surprise winner as Brits look for affordable fun in sporting summer

The summer holidays have seen Brits look for cheap and fun days out

The cost-of-living crisis may have started to tail off slightly, but it hasn’t gone away completely, as Brits chose affordable attractions during the summer.

Amusement parks, aquariums and gyms topped the list of activities as school break got into full swing during a bumper summer for sport, according to data from Revolut, which tracked the spending of 97m Brits.

Museums experienced a healthy jump of 26 per cent month on month as others sought a more educational – and cheaper- day out.

Bowling also somewhat surprisingly experienced a great resurgence this year, with a 48 per cent increase year on year in spending, as many “sought indoor entertainment to avoid the unpredictable weather”, Revolut said.

With the Euro football championships and the Olympics dominating a summer of sport, Brits also decided to get active.

The data showed that in July there was a big rise in spending on sports clubs, gyms and retailers. Sports club spending was up by 38 per cent while gyms had an 18 per cent rise.

Fiona Davies, Head of Growth for UK, Ireland, and Nordics at Revolut, said: “This summer’s spending patterns show families are looking to maximise their fun while staying mindful of costs.

“We’ve seen a clear shift towards more affordable and active leisure activities, as many get into the sporting spirit, as well as a continued preference for value dining options to keep costs at a minimum.

“As we head into the final stretch of the summer break, families will be continuing to look for activities that don’t only offer value for money but a memorable experience too.”

Fast food remained the go-to option for affordable dining. Spending at fast food restaurants grew by seven per cent month of month, a steady seven per cent rise year on year, as consumers continued to turn to budget friendly meals during their summer outings.

Despite the uptick in days out, around half of UK parents have limited their total spending to be able to afford summer holiday costs, according to Loqbox.

“Parents are not only slashing non-essential spending but are also seeking out savvy strategies, like using saved funds and searching for discounts, to manage these costs,” Loqbox said.

Spending on deals rose by 15 per cent this summer, while sales of products at their usual price stayed flat year on year, according to Kantar.