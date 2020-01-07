Boris Johnson's Brexit bill returns to House of Commons

Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal bill agreement will return to parliament today for the first of three days of scrutiny from MPs.

The Brexit bill has a tight timetable of just three days of debate, before it looks to be pushed through in time for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January.

Read more: The week ahead in Wesminster: MPs get ready to return

Labour and other opposition parties have tabled amendments to the bill, including adjustments to try and keep the UK in EU regulatory alignment on workers’ rights and food standards.

Jeremy Corbyn said he would add amendments to try and ensure that parliament can prevent a no-deal Brexit if no free trade agreement is struck with the EU.

The government has given a 31 December 2020 deadline to strike a trade deal with the E.

However, the amendments will be in vain as the Tories’ 80-seat majority means they will surely be voted down.

The bill has already come before the new parliament in December and passed on a 358 to 234 vote.

It is expected to now sail through the House of Commons by Thursday and pass through to the House of Lords next week.

This would mean the bill will gain royal assent and then be ratified by the EU in time for Johnson’s 31 January Brexit date.

The expected official leave time will be 11pm on that day, at which time Big Ben is likely to chime to mark the country’s exit from the EU.

Read more: Sajid Javid’s post-Brexit budget set for 11 March

Arch-Brexiteer Mark Francois will table an amendment to the Brexit bill in an attempt to ensure this happens.

Nigel Farage has also planned a leaving party outside the front of Westminster for that night.