Boris Johnson urged to recall parliament amid no-deal Brexit ’emergency’

One hundred MPs have urged Boris Johnson to recall parliament from the summer recess because of the “grave economic emergency” Britain faces in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

MPs from across the political divide wrote to the Prime Minister to demand updates from the government over its no-deal Brexit preparations following leaked revelations in the Sunday Times that warned of food, medicine and fuel shortages if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October.

We can't afford to wait until September for Parliament to discuss this. I've written to the PM, alongside colleagues from across the House, asking him to recall Parliament.

The letter, which is signed by Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, a number of Labour MPs, the leader of Change UK Anna Soubry and Tory rebels Guto Bebb and Dominic Grieve, highlighted instances in the past where parliament had been recalled, including the Suez Crisis of 1956, the invasion of the Falkland Islands and the aftermath of 9/11.

“At times of grave economic emergency and threats to our national security, parliament has been recalled to allow MPs to make representations on behalf of their constituents and to hold ministers to account,” the letter said.

“Our country is on the brink of an economic crisis, as we career towards a ‘no-deal Brexit’, which will have an immediate effect on food and medical supplies, damage our economy, jobs, the public finances, public services, universities and long-term economic security. A ‘no-deal Brexit’ also threatens our crucial security co-operation to keep our country safe from criminals and terrorists.”

The MPs criticised Boris Johnson for making policy announcements “to the media rather than at the dispatch box” and for failing to conduct “any substantive negotiations with EU partners”.

They added: “And you have shown utter disregard for the crucial relationship between the UK and the Republic of Ireland. These are grounds in themselves for a recall of parliament.”

MPs are due to come back from summer recess on 3 September, when Johnson is expected to face a vote of no confidence.