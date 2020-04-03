Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to stay in self-isolation with high temperature

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will remain in self-isolation after continuing to exhibit coronavirus symptoms first diagnosed last week.

“Although I feel better and I’ve done my seven days of self-isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. I still have a temperature,” Johnson said in a Twitter video.

Read more: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson set to leave self-isolation on Friday – but he still has symptoms

“And so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

“But we’re working clearly, the whole time, on our programme to defeat the virus,” the PM added.

Read more: UK to open two more Nightingale hospitals to deal with coronavirus cases

Johnson’s spokesman said yesterday the Prime Minister would return from self-isolation today.

Johnson was still experiencing coronavirus symptoms but the spokesman said: “We are following the guidelines from PHE and from the chief medical officer which states that you need to self-isolate for a period of seven days so no change in that.”





Today Johnson did not put a timeline on how long he would remain in self-isolation for.

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll jumps 566 to 2,921

Instead he urged people not to leave the house as temperatures hit 16 and 20 degrees celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

“I reckon a lot of people will be starting to think that this is all going on for quite a long time,” Johnson told his followers.



“And they’d rather be getting out there, and particularly if they’ve got kids in the household, everybody maybe getting a bit stir crazy.

“I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now. this country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.

“Let’s stick with it now. Remember that incredible clapping again last night for our fantastic NHS. We’re doing it to protect them, and save lives. Let’s focus on doing everything we can.”

Johnson is continuing to work from the upstairs flat above Number 11 Downing Street.

This morning he chaired a virtual coronavirus meeting. And last night he could be seen from his flat window applauding the NHS at 8pm.

Health secretary Matt Hancock had also tested positive for coronavirus last Friday. He self-isolated until yesterday, when he hosted the daily coronavirus press conference.

Read more: Matt Hancock sets target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by end of April

Hancock has announced the government is targeting 100,000 coronavirus tests a day. That aim followed criticism of the government’s testing strategy. Just 2,000 frontline NHS staff had been tested for coronavirus, according to figures released this week.

Prince Charles today officially opened a 4,000-bed Nightingale Hospital at London’s Excel Centre. It has been built in just two weeks to cater for a potential spike in coronavirus patients.

The UK’s testing has lagged behind that of other countries, including Germany and the US.