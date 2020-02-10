Boris Johnson to announce £5bn bus service improvement plan

Boris Johnson is tomorrow expected to announce £5bn of funding to improve local bus services across the country.



The Prime Minister will outline a plan to transform the bus network and cycle links with simpler fares, new vehicles, improved routes and higher frequencies.



The five-year funding package will increase the number of services – particularly on Sundays and weekends – and provide at least 4,000 zero emission buses.



In a statement to Parliament, Johnson will also announce plans for more than 1,000 miles of new cycle routes and safer junctions across England.



The cycle route improvement programme will include dozens of “mini-Holland” schemes to make town centres easier and safer to get around on bikes.



The pilot schemes in low-traffic areas will focus on reducing lorry traffic and making side streets safer to walk.



Johnson said: “As mayor of London I saw how important a decent bus service is and the investment that is needed to ensure the service is reliable, affordable and green.



“As Prime Minister I want the whole country to have access to the same great bus services that Londoners experienced during my time as mayor.



“Investing in transport connections will have a truly transformative effect in levelling up infrastructure across the country.



“By overhauling bus services and making cycling easier than ever we will spread opportunity, boost businesses and unlock economic growth across this great country.”

