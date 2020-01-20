Boris Johnson suffers first defeat since election as Lords amend Brexit bill

The Prime Minister has suffered his first parliamentary defeat since winning an 80-seat majority last month, as the Lords voted to amend his key Brexit bill.

Peers backed the Oates amendment, ensuring EU nationals living in the UK have a physical document showing they have a right to live in the country, by 270 votes to 229 – a majority of 41.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will return to the Commons on Wednesday, where the amendment is likely to be overturned by Johnson’s newly elected tribe of Conservative MPs. Lords will then decide whether to persist with the cause during the process known as ping pong.

BREAKING: Govt defeat, as Peers vote 270-229 (maj 41) for cross-party amendt (Oates LD, @IainMcNicol LAB, Kerslake XB, Warner XB) to implement declaratory registration system ensuring #EUCitizens receive physical document to prove UK right of residence #WithdrawalAgreementBill — LabourLordsUK (@LabourLordsUK) January 20, 2020

Ultimately, it is unlikely to pass without the support of the Commons.

However it is a sign that the Lords – which this weekend was the subject of reports suggesting the chamber could be relocated to York as part of the government’s commitment to regions beyond London – will fight against Downing Street’s dominance.

Main image: Getty