Boris Johnson: Social distancing may end in November

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said social distancing could be scrapped by November as the government tries to move the country back to “significant normality” before Christmas.

“It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest,” Johnson said in a speech from Downing Street.

He said that as part of this plan, “it may conceivably be possible to move away from social distancing measures, from the one-metre rule”.

Johnson also said crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in October in a major boost to the industry.

The one-metre rule – which says people who are not living together should stay one metre apart – came into force towards the end of June.

It replaced a two-metre rule. The government hopes it will boost the economy by allowing more people to go to places like shops and restaurants.

Social distancing changes last on the list

The PM announced a number of changes to England’s coronavirus lockdown. He said people may use public transport for journeys immediately.

He also said that from 1 August the government will scrap its guidance that people should work from home.

“We are going to give employers more discretion,” he said. “And ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely.”

However, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance yesterday said he saw “absolutely no reason” to stop working from home. “For many companies [it] remains a perfectly good option because it’s easy to do.”

The PM also said that most leisure businesses such as bowling alleys and ice-skating rinks could reopen from 1 August. But he said nightclubs and soft-play areas will stay shut.