Boris Johnson slams ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police after Bristol riots

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticised protesters after bricks and glass bottles were thrown at police officers during a third night of clashes in Bristol last night.

More than 1,000 people clashed with police in the city centre last night during the ‘Kill the Bill’ demonstration against the government’s Police and Crime Bill.

In a statement this morning the prime minister slammed “disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol”.

“Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property,” he wrote in a tweet. “The police and the city have my full support.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said she was “disgusted” at the protests, adding: “It’s clear these thugs were only intent on causing trouble.”

Ten arrests were made last night for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs.

Police said items including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, while fireworks were launched at its mounted section and one horse was covered with paint.

The proposed new laws would give police greater powers to impose time and noise limits on non-violent protests.

The plans have sparked anger among activists, particularly in the wake of a heavy-handed police response to a vigil on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested and charged with Everard’s kidnap and murder.