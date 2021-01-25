Boris Johnson has said that ministers are considering relaxing some coronavirus restrictions before mid-February, Sky has reported.

The Prime Minister reportedly made the comments this morning to a pool of reporters.

The comments come with ministers expected to meet tomorrow to discuss tougher controls on people entering the country.

Measures such as forcing incoming travellers to quarantine in hotels to limit the number of new cases of the disease being imported.

More to follow.