Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson is responding to treatment for coronavirus and is in a stable condition at St Thomas’ Hospital’s intensive care unit.

The Prime Minister was sent to the intensive care unit on Monday after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened.

Read more: Boris Johnson stable after second night in intensive care

He has not been put on a ventilator and he has not been hooked up to any type of non-invasive respiratory device either.

A Number 10 spokesman said today: “The Prime Minister is clinically stable and responding to treatment.

“He’s still in the intensive care unit and is in good spirits.”

Foreign secretary, and first secretary of state, Dominic Raab is deputising for Johnson while he is unable to fulfil his prime ministerial duties.

Raab paid tribute to Johnson last night and said he would make it through his illness.

“I’m confident he will pull through,” Raab said.

Read more: Dominic Raab says ‘fighter’ Boris Johnson will beat coronavirus

“Because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister is he’s a fighter and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order.

“He’s not just the Prime Minister to all of us cabinet, he’s not just our boss – he’s also a colleague and he’s also our friend.”

Johnson announced almost two weeks ago that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms.

On Sunday, he was taken to his hospital as a precautionary measures after “persistent symptoms” of a fever and a cough.

The news that his condition had worsened and had been sent to intensive care sent shockwaves around the world as messages of support flowed in for the Prime Minister.

Speaking in a press conference, US President Donald Trump said:

“I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon.

“Americans are all praying for his recovery.”

Read more: Who’s in charge if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is incapacitated?

French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly.”

Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar said: “Boris Johnson is in our thoughts tonight. We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health.”