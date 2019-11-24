Conservative manifesto: How will Boris Johnson tax and spend?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that a Conservative government would increase spending by a fraction of Labour’s plans as he launched the party’s manifesto today with the promise of a “sensible, moderate” approach to the economy.

According to the Conservatives’ sums, the party would increase day-to-day spending by £2.5bn a year on average over the next four financial years, reaching £2.9bn by 2023.24. Labour wants to increase spending by £82.9bn a year by that point.

This money comes on top of the extra spending announced in September by chancellor Sajid Javid, however, which promised a £33.9bn boost for the NHS over the next four years., among other measures. Yet the Conservatives said today that they would balance the books each year, despite the spending increases.

Launching the manifesto in Telford, Shropshire, Johnson promised “tax-cutting One Nation Conservatism”. But he did not keep the promise he made during the Tory leadership election to cut taxes for higher earners, which experts said could cost £20bn.

Instead, the Tory manifesto includes tax cuts worth on average £3.3bn a year over the next four years.

The Conservatives said they would balance the budget each year by raising an extra £5.9bn a year on average. The majority of this extra cash will come from the scrapping of the planned cut to corporation tax.

Under the policy, announced by Johnson last week, corporation tax will stay at 19 per cent rather than go down to 17 per cent. This will save the government on average £5.1bn a year until 2023-24.

In a costing document released with the manifesto, Javid wrote that the extra revenue would let the Tories stick to their new fiscal rule of having “the current budget in balance no later than the third year of the forecast period”.

The bulk of the tax cuts would come from the already announced rise in the national insurance contribution threshold to £9,500 next year. This would cost on average £2.3bn a year, the Tories said.

The PM announced that he would review business rates and start by cutting them for retailers in 2020-21 in a giveaway worth £320m next year and £10m each year thereafter.

The majority of the extra spending will go on the NHS, with an extra £1.5bn a year on average over the next four years, mainly going towards putting 50,000 more nurses into the health service. This will add to the £33.9bn promised in September.