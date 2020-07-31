PM postpones Saturday lockdown easing for two weeks as cases rise

The Prime Minister has hit the brakes on easing the coronavirus lockdown for “higher risk” settings including sports venues, casinos, leisure centres and weddings, following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

In a press conference, Boris Johnson today announced that plans to reopen leisure centres, casinos, skating rinks and bowling alleys will now be pushed back until at least 15 August.

Socially-distanced theatres and music venues will also remain shuttered despite initial plans to reopen tomorrow.

“We should now squeeze that brake pedal,” said Johnson. “I’m really sorry about that but we simply cannot take the risk.”

The move marks a sharp U-turn in plans to ease lockdown measures, amid mounting fears of a second wave of coronavirus across the globe.

“As we see rises around the world, we can’t fool ourselves that we are exempt. We must be willing to react to the first signs of trouble,” said Johnson.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of the British people, the virus is under control and we have eased restrictions in a cautious, phased way.

“But the Prime Minister is clear that now is not the time for complacency, and we must make sure our NHS is battle ready for winter.”

It comes as official figures released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a “slight increase” in the number of new coronavirus cases across England for the first time since April.

ONS figures showed that there were around 4,200 new infections in the community per day in England between 20 July and 26 July.

“We just can’t afford to avoid this evidence,” the PM said today.

The UK saw its highest daily total of Covid-19 cases for more than a month yesterday. A total of 846 new cases were reported — the most since 901 cases were announced on 28 June.

It comes as the government last night introduced fresh lockdown restrictions for more than 4.5m people in virus hotspots in the north of England following a sharp spike in infections.

People in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire were last night banned from meeting other households indoors, in a move described by health secretary Matt Hancock as “absolutely necessary”.

Earlier in the day, the UK’s four chief medical officers increased the self-isolation period from seven days to 10 days in England, citing the “real possibility” people may continue to be infectious with coronavirus for longer than seven days.

In a statement, the medical officers said patients with Covid-19 “have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between seven and nine days after illness onset.”