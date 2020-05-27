Boris Johnson: Post-coronavirus jobs programme 'very likely'

Boris Johnson has said it is “very likely” the UK will embark on a post-coronavirus jobs programme, similar to the Future Jobs Fund brought in after the 2008 financial crash.

The Prime Minister said the scheme would likely be implemented in order to create “high class jobs, good jobs, for the country”.

Unemployment is expected to rise significantly when the next set of data is released, after a 2.1m people claimed Universal Credit in April – a 70 per cent increase.

Even more people will likely become unemployed as the government eases its furlough scheme, with some economists claiming that many businesses on the scheme are already insolvent.

Johnson was asked today at a Liaison Committee meeting if he would implement a long-term unemployment programme similar to the Future Jobs Fund brought in by Gordon Brown.

The programme, which was scrapped by David Cameron, was a £1bn scheme that gave businesses money to encourage them to hire more workers.

When asked about setting up a similar programme, Johnson said: “I think it’s very likely.

“The challenge now is going to be about getting the economy moving again and creating high class jobs, good jobs, for the whole country.

“My mantra remains that the way to do that is with fantastic infrastructure, better skills and better technology. We’re going to stick ruthlessly to that.”

Johnson was also queried at the committee meeting about other measures he will look to take to deal with the country’s bulging deficit.

A recent leak of Treasury papers to The Telegraph showed the government will likely have a yearly deficit of at least £300bn – a 12-fold increase than pre-coronavirus estimates.

The paper also made suggestions of ways to cut the deficit and get back to surplus, including scrapping the pension triple lock, raising VAT and raising income taxes.

If the government implemented any of these measures it would be in contravention of the Tories’ election manifesto.

Johnson told Tory MP Mel Stride at today’s committee meeting he would not break any of his manifesto promises.

“We’re going to reach all our manifesto commitments unless I specifically tell you otherwise,” he said.

“I would share your instincts, Mel, to try and keep taxes as low as we conceivably can, consistent with our desire to invest in our fantastic public services.

“I don’t want to anticipate now what we’re going to do on our economic package. That’s for a bit later on.”