Boris Johnson is an ‘arrogant liar who is mortally wounded’ despite surviving Tory vote, says Rayner

Boris Johnson won over Tory MPs by 211-148 in a result that will lead to questions about whether he still has the authority to govern.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is an “arrogant, dismissive liar who is mortally wounded” after surviving last night’s Tory confidence vote, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said this morning.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News this a.m., Rayner said: “No I don’t want Boris Johnson to stay in post because as you know many of the public see politicians in general as untrustworthy – Boris Johnson is pulling down standards in public life which is why we’ve got the motion today to uphold them.

“I think he is doing a disservice to the country and it is pretty clear now that the British public have lost all confidence in Boris Johnson.” Angela Rayner

“I mean, if you can’t have a prime minister that follows his own rules and doesn’t lie to Parliament and lie to the British public then where is the standards, we have lowered the tone so bad that he could get away with just about anything.

“I don’t think it is a good day. I think he is mortally wounded now and I think he has only got an 80-odd majority within Parliament and therefore he is pretty clear 70-odd percent of his backbenchers didn’t back him so I think he should have done the right thing by now and resigned already, but this Prime Minister doesn’t really consider himself to follow rules.”

She added: “Number 10 was the most heavily fined house in the whole of the United Kingdom when it came to the Covid rules, cleaners were having to clean up vomit and wine off the walls, it wasn’t a one-off, this was serial partying going on in Number 10 when people couldn’t see their loved one.”

Rayner continued: “I think every day that Boris Johnson is prime minister is damaging the standards in public life and it damages us all.”

“I don’t think it is a good thing he continues, I think he is arrogant, I think he is dismissive, I think he is a liar and I don’t think he should hold the office of Prime Minister.”