Boris Johnson insists ‘no point’ giving public sector staff inflation-busting pay rise

“I’m not going to give a comment on each offer or suggestion that the pay review bodies may make. But what I would say to you is that, at a time when you’ve got inflationary pressures in an economy, there’s no point in having pay rises that just cause further price rises because that just cancels out the benefit,” Johnson told ITV News yesterday (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Prime minister Boris Johnson has swotted away public sector workers’ demands for higher pay.

“I know that people will find that frustrating. but I’ve got to be realistic with people about where we are. I think – I’m pretty certain of this – that our inflationary pressures will abate over time, and things will start to get better.”

His remarks come as thousands of railway workers last week part of the RMT union walked out over a pay dispute.

They have reportedly been offered a three per cent pay rise. Inflation is running at 9.1 per cent, the highest level in four decades.

Barristers today are also striking, while teachers and health workers have threatened industrial action unless they receive a higher pay offer.